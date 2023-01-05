Enraged Over Less Sugar in Tea, Angry Man Stabs Kerala Hotelier

Kochi: Enraged over less sugar in tea, a man allegedly stabbed a hotelier in Tanur in Kerala’s Malappuram early Tuesday morning. The shocking incident happened at TA restaurant in the town region afte
Kochi: Enraged over less sugar in tea, a man allegedly stabbed a hotelier in Tanur in Kerala’s Malappuram early Tuesday morning. The shocking incident happened at TA restaurant in the town region after the man had a heated argument with the restaurant owner about the quantity of sugar in his tea.
The hotel owner Manaf suffered injuries and has been hospitalised at Kozhikode Medical College. Police have taken Subair under custody. The incident reportedly happened around 05:30 am. Subair and Manaf had a verbal spat over the quantity of sugar in tea served.
Sources said one of the wounds Subair sustained is critical. Subair was first rushed to Tirur District Hospital. Later he was shifted to Medical College.
The accused has been taken into custody and registered a case against him under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) 394 (b) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
January 5, 2023
