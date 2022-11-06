Ensure Human Rights In Twitter Management UN Human Rights High Commissioner To Elon Musk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has asked Musk to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter”.

(FILES) In this file illustration photo taken on October 4, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background in Washington, DC. The New York Stock Exchange did not permit trading on Twitter on October 28, 2022 after Elon Musk completed a $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Twitter was listed among the companies experiencing a “trading halt,” according to an NYSE notice that said the merger was “effective.” (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

Geneva: In an open letter to Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has asked him to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter”.

The open letter by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights has come close on the heels of the reports of Twitter’s massive layoff of staff on Friday, including its human rights team and ethical AI team, reported Xinhua news agency.

“Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform’s use and evolution,” Turk said in the letter.

In the letter, the UN Human Rights chief urged Twitter to stand up for the right to privacy and stressed that Twitter has a responsibility to avoid amplifying content that results in “harm to other people’s rights”.

Elon Musk completed a deal to buy Twitter at $44 billion in October, gaining control of the social network company. On Friday Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company as part of an aggressive plan to trim costs, said reports.



