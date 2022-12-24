December 24, 2022
Home » Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear


Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear

Oxygen cyclinders (File photo)
Oxygen cyclinders (File photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management. In a detailed instruction, the ministry asked the states to make sure of the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and their regular supply, adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders, and availability of Life Support Systems like ventilators, SpO2, and BiPAP among others.

Topics




Published Date: December 24, 2022 12:48 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

RT-PCR Must For International Arrivals From THESE Countries. Deets Here

RT-PCR Must For International Arrivals From THESE Countries. Deets Here

December 24, 2022
How MS Dhoni Reacts After Four-Time IPL Champions Sign ENG All-rounder

How MS Dhoni Reacts After Four-Time IPL Champions Sign ENG All-rounder

December 24, 2022