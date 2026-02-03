Room 198, Senate Russell Building WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Laboratory tests are vital to diagnosing and treating children from infancy to adulthood. Join the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) and leading experts in laboratory medicine and pediatric health for a timely update on the most pressing challenges facing pediatric testing — and what Congress can do to solve them. Speakers will address:
Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine’s diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org. Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected] Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected] SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
- The importance of newborn screening in treating rare diseases that can lead to life altering impairments or death if they aren’t caught in time.
- The pressing need to improve the quality of reference ranges used to interpret test results for children.
- The essential role that laboratory developed tests play in diagnosing and treating pediatric conditions for which no commercial tests exist.
- Moderator: Dennis J. Dietzen, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, Megan Dishop Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
- Danyel Tacker, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, clinical professor, West Virginia University Hospitals
- Stanley F. Lo, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, professor, pathology, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hubert Vesper, PhD, director, Clinical Standardization Programs, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
