Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalEntertainment: Top 5 Shows And Films On Same-Sex Marriage That Created A...
National

Entertainment: Top 5 Shows And Films On Same-Sex Marriage That Created A Buzz Among Audiences

admin
By admin
0
56



Same-Sex Marriage: From Rajkumar Rao’s Badhaai Do to Four More Shots Please, these series and movies always try to put a good point in society regarding LGBTQ. These movies and series have also got good responses from audiences. Here is the list of top web series and movies on same-sex marriage.

Same-Sex Marriage: Homosexuality has been a subject of debate in India since ancient times. It is indeed a sensitive topic and instantly becomes controversial whenever shows in tv series or movies. For the last few years Bollywood always trying to spread awareness to people by making films on LGBTQ. From the chucklesome characters in Dostana and Kal Ho Na Ho to some serious roles that left us stunned. Here are the top 5 web shows and movies about same-sex marriage. check out the list in this video.

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: November 16, 2022 4:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Top Picks | DEL vs UP Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming
Next article
CLAT 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Fill Application Form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw rtw

Recent Comments

National

Entertainment: Top 5 Shows And Films On Same-Sex Marriage That Created A Buzz Among Audiences

admin
By admin
0
56



Same-Sex Marriage: From Rajkumar Rao’s Badhaai Do to Four More Shots Please, these series and movies always try to put a good point in society regarding LGBTQ. These movies and series have also got good responses from audiences. Here is the list of top web series and movies on same-sex marriage.

Same-Sex Marriage: Homosexuality has been a subject of debate in India since ancient times. It is indeed a sensitive topic and instantly becomes controversial whenever shows in tv series or movies. For the last few years Bollywood always trying to spread awareness to people by making films on LGBTQ. From the chucklesome characters in Dostana and Kal Ho Na Ho to some serious roles that left us stunned. Here are the top 5 web shows and movies about same-sex marriage. check out the list in this video.

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: November 16, 2022 4:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Top Picks | DEL vs UP Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming
Next article
CLAT 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Fill Application Form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677