- Q4 2025 highlights
- Sales were $751 million, with core sales growth of 10.8% over the fourth quarter of 2024.
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.20 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38 (+58% year-on-year)
- GAAP Net Income was $33 million and adjusted EBITDA was $111 million (+22% year-on-year), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% (+90 bps year-on-year)
- FY 2025 highlights:
- Sales were $2,719 million, with core sales growth of 6.5% over fiscal year 2024
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.19 (+63% year-on-year)
- GAAP Net Income was $47 million and adjusted EBITDA was $372 million (+26% year-on-year), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7% (+190 bps year-on-year)
- Growth: All major businesses and all major geographies delivered positive growth, supported by a 30% increase in customer training vs 2024. Double-digit increase in R&D investment to support continued innovation-led growth moving forward.
- Operations: Ongoing broad-based contributions from the Envista Business System (EBS), including Spark achieving positive operating margin in the second half of 2025, and Envista reducing company-wide G&A expense by 10% compared to 2024.
- People: Improved employee engagement scores with record participation in our annual employee survey. Donated over $2 million in cash and products in 2025 to communities in need through the Envista Smile Project.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 33
|
$ 1
|
$ 47
|
$ (1,119)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 63
|
$ 41
|
$ 202
|
$ 127
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 111
|
$ 91
|
$ 372
|
$ 296
|
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.28
|
$ (6.50)
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 0.73
|
2026 Guidance
|
Core Sales Growth
|
2% to 4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Growth
|
7% to 13%
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$1.35 to $1.45
|
Free Cash Conversion
|
~100%
Jim Gustafson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
[email protected]
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Sales
|
$ 750.6
|
$ 652.9
|
$ 2,719.5
|
$ 2,510.6
|
Cost of sales
|
340.0
|
280.4
|
1,232.8
|
1,137.9
|
Gross profit
|
410.6
|
372.5
|
1,486.7
|
1,372.7
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
305.2
|
299.7
|
1,156.6
|
1,158.0
|
Research and development
|
32.1
|
26.7
|
114.0
|
99.1
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,153.8
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
73.3
|
46.1
|
216.1
|
(1,038.2)
|
Nonoperating (expense) income:
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(5.4)
|
0.3
|
(2.3)
|
(0.1)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(10.3)
|
(9.9)
|
(36.6)
|
(46.4)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
57.6
|
36.5
|
177.2
|
(1,084.7)
|
Income tax expense
|
24.7
|
35.3
|
130.2
|
33.9
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 32.9
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 47.0
|
$ (1,118.6)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Earnings (loss) – basic
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.28
|
$ (6.50)
|
Earnings (loss) – diluted
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.28
|
$ (6.50)
|
Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
164.4
|
172.5
|
168.0
|
172.2
|
Diluted
|
166.0
|
173.7
|
169.2
|
172.2
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
($ in millions, except share amounts)
|
As of
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,211.7
|
$ 1,069.1
|
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $22.5 and $26.6, respectively
|
429.6
|
363.0
|
Inventories, net
|
288.1
|
241.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
97.2
|
115.2
|
Total current assets
|
2,026.6
|
1,788.3
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
296.8
|
277.0
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
142.1
|
142.8
|
Other long-term assets
|
228.1
|
230.6
|
Goodwill
|
2,358.2
|
2,261.9
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
627.2
|
649.9
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,679.0
|
$ 5,350.5
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt
|
$ —
|
$ 116.0
|
Trade accounts payable
|
191.6
|
174.6
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
622.0
|
553.6
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
39.0
|
34.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
852.6
|
878.7
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
110.4
|
118.9
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
161.4
|
139.8
|
Long-term debt
|
1,448.3
|
1,278.3
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15.0 million shares authorized; no shares issued or
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500.0 million shares authorized; 175.4 million shares
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
Treasury stock at cost; 11.6 million shares and 2.0 million shares at December 31, 2025
|
(224.5)
|
(50.5)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,882.6
|
3,842.1
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(440.4)
|
(487.4)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(113.2)
|
(371.1)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
3,106.3
|
2,934.8
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 5,679.0
|
$ 5,350.5
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 47.0
|
$ (1,118.6)
|
$ (100.2)
|
Noncash items:
|
Depreciation
|
40.1
|
40.8
|
36.0
|
Amortization
|
75.9
|
82.3
|
99.6
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
9.5
|
17.9
|
7.1
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
37.6
|
35.3
|
30.7
|
Gain on investments in rabbi trust, net
|
(3.8)
|
(0.7)
|
—
|
Loss (gain) on equity investments, net
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
(3.6)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
1.8
|
2.8
|
(5.4)
|
Restructuring charges
|
—
|
—
|
1.3
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments
|
—
|
1,153.8
|
258.3
|
Fixed assets impairments and other charges
|
2.2
|
17.1
|
0.2
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
34.7
|
31.4
|
27.0
|
Inducement expense related to exchange of convertible notes
|
—
|
—
|
28.5
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
4.2
|
4.9
|
4.6
|
Deferred income taxes
|
11.4
|
(29.0)
|
(37.0)
|
Change in trade accounts receivable
|
(48.5)
|
10.0
|
(17.0)
|
Change in inventories
|
(29.1)
|
3.6
|
35.1
|
Change in trade accounts payable
|
7.5
|
(1.2)
|
(46.3)
|
Change in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
7.7
|
(6.7)
|
3.3
|
Change in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
116.0
|
134.5
|
(12.0)
|
Change in operating lease liabilities
|
(44.7)
|
(42.8)
|
(34.5)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
275.7
|
336.5
|
275.7
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(45.3)
|
(33.8)
|
(58.2)
|
Purchases of investments held in rabbi trust
|
(9.9)
|
(32.8)
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of investments held in rabbi trust
|
10.4
|
9.3
|
—
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
6.1
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|
—
|
0.4
|
10.7
|
All other investing activities, net
|
(6.8)
|
2.2
|
(21.0)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(51.1)
|
(54.6)
|
(62.4)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
11.3
|
Cash paid for treasury stock
|
(166.6)
|
—
|
—
|
Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards
|
(6.2)
|
(5.3)
|
(7.9)
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes due 2028
|
—
|
—
|
500.2
|
Debt issuance costs related to issuance of convertible notes due 2028
|
—
|
—
|
(13.8)
|
Principal paid related to exchange of convertible notes due 2025
|
(116.3)
|
—
|
(401.2)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
323.5
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
—
|
(100.0)
|
(288.8)
|
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|
115.4
|
—
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs related to other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
(4.5)
|
All other financing activities
|
—
|
(0.8)
|
0.1
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(170.9)
|
(103.7)
|
118.9
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
88.9
|
(49.1)
|
0.9
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
142.6
|
129.1
|
333.1
|
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
|
1,069.1
|
940.0
|
606.9
|
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,211.7
|
$ 1,069.1
|
$ 940.0
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited)
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
GAAP
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 410.6
|
$ 372.5
|
$ 1,486.7
|
$ 1,372.7
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$ 73.3
|
$ 46.1
|
$ 216.1
|
$ (1,038.2)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 32.9
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 47.0
|
$ (1,118.6)
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.28
|
$ (6.50)
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$ 108.0
|
$ 132.4
|
$ 275.7
|
$ 336.5
|
NON-GAAP *
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$ 413.1
|
$ 373.3
|
$ 1,498.3
|
$ 1,391.6
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 100.4
|
$ 81.5
|
$ 327.7
|
$ 254.3
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 63.2
|
$ 41.1
|
$ 202.1
|
$ 126.5
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 0.73
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 111.3
|
$ 91.0
|
$ 371.7
|
$ 296.1
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 91.7
|
$ 123.9
|
$ 230.9
|
$ 302.8
|
* For information on non-GAAP measures see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Also see the accompanying “Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Sales
|
Specialty Products & Technologies
|
$ 475.9
|
$ 410.9
|
$ 1,752.8
|
$ 1,616.4
|
Equipment & Consumables
|
274.7
|
242.0
|
966.7
|
894.2
|
Total
|
$ 750.6
|
$ 652.9
|
$ 2,719.5
|
$ 2,510.6
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Specialty Products & Technologies
|
$ 60.2
|
$ 27.4
|
$ 191.2
|
$ 89.9
|
Equipment & Consumables
|
48.5
|
51.6
|
158.0
|
152.3
|
Other
|
(35.4)
|
(32.9)
|
(133.1)
|
(1,280.4)
|
Total
|
$ 73.3
|
$ 46.1
|
$ 216.1
|
$ (1,038.2)
|
Operating Margins
|
Specialty Products & Technologies
|
12.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
10.9 %
|
5.6 %
|
Equipment & Consumables
|
17.7 %
|
21.3 %
|
16.3 %
|
17.0 %
|
Total
|
9.8 %
|
7.1 %
|
7.9 %
|
(41.4) %
|
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 410.6
|
$ 372.5
|
$ 1,486.7
|
$ 1,372.7
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
9.6
|
18.9
|
Fair value adjustment of acquisition-related inventory C
|
—
|
—
|
2.0
|
—
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$ 413.1
|
373.3
|
$ 1,498.3
|
$ 1,391.6
|
Gross Margin (Gross Profit / Sales)
|
54.7 %
|
57.1 %
|
54.7 %
|
54.7 %
|
Adjusted Gross Margin (Adjusted Gross Profit / Sales)
|
55.0 %
|
57.2 %
|
55.1 %
|
55.4 %
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$ 73.3
|
$ 46.1
|
$ 216.1
|
$ (1,038.2)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
19.0
|
18.6
|
75.9
|
82.3
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments A
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,153.8
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
8.1
|
15.0
|
32.5
|
49.9
|
Fair value adjustment of acquisition-related inventory C
|
—
|
—
|
2.0
|
—
|
Litigation settlement D
|
—
|
1.8
|
0.8
|
6.5
|
Acquisition-related expenses F
|
—
|
—
|
0.4
|
—
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 100.4
|
$ 81.5
|
$ 327.7
|
$ 254.3
|
Adjusted Operating Profit as a % of Sales
|
13.4 %
|
12.5 %
|
12.1 %
|
10.1 %
|
Specialty Products & Technologies
|
Operating Profit
|
$ 60.2
|
$ 27.4
|
$ 191.2
|
$ 89.9
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
15.0
|
14.3
|
59.5
|
57.4
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
1.8
|
5.7
|
9.6
|
26.8
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 77.0
|
$ 47.4
|
$ 260.3
|
$ 174.1
|
Adjusted Operating Profit as a % of Sales
|
16.2 %
|
11.5 %
|
14.9 %
|
10.8 %
|
Equipment & Consumables
|
Operating Profit
|
$ 48.5
|
$ 51.6
|
$ 158.0
|
$ 152.3
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
4.0
|
4.3
|
16.4
|
24.9
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
2.7
|
3.2
|
8.6
|
7.4
|
Litigation settlement D
|
—
|
1.8
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 55.2
|
$ 60.9
|
$ 183.8
|
$ 186.4
|
Adjusted Operating Profit as a % of Sales
|
20.1 %
|
25.2 %
|
19.0 %
|
20.8 %
|
See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 32.9
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 47.0
|
$ (1,118.6)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
19.0
|
18.6
|
75.9
|
82.3
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments A
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,153.8
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
8.1
|
15.0
|
32.5
|
49.9
|
Fair value adjustment of acquisition-related inventory C
|
—
|
—
|
2.0
|
—
|
Litigation settlement D
|
—
|
1.8
|
0.8
|
6.5
|
Loss on equity investments, net E
|
6.2
|
—
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
Acquisition-related expenses F
|
—
|
—
|
0.4
|
—
|
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above G
|
(6.8)
|
(23.5)
|
(27.1)
|
(77.3)
|
Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments H
|
3.8
|
28.0
|
64.4
|
28.8
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 63.2
|
$ 41.1
|
$ 202.1
|
$ 126.5
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss)
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.28
|
$ (6.50)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.45
|
0.48
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments A
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.66
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
0.05
|
0.09
|
0.19
|
0.29
|
Fair value adjustment of acquisition-related inventory C
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Litigation settlement D
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.04
|
Loss on equity investments, net E
|
0.04
|
—
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Acquisition-related expenses F
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above G
|
(0.04)
|
(0.14)
|
(0.16)
|
(0.45)
|
Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments H
|
0.02
|
0.16
|
0.38
|
0.17
|
Net (loss) to adjusted net income share adjustment I
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.03
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 0.73
|
Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Average common stock shares outstanding – basic
|
164.4
|
172.5
|
168.0
|
172.2
|
Assumed exercise of dilutive options, vesting of dilutive restricted
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding –
|
166.0
|
173.7
|
169.2
|
173.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 32.9
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 47.0
|
$ (1,118.6)
|
Interest expense, net
|
10.3
|
9.9
|
36.6
|
46.4
|
Income tax expense
|
24.7
|
35.3
|
130.2
|
33.9
|
Depreciation
|
10.1
|
9.2
|
40.1
|
40.8
|
Amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets
|
19.0
|
18.6
|
75.9
|
82.3
|
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments A
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,153.8
|
Restructuring costs and asset impairments B
|
8.1
|
15.0
|
32.5
|
49.9
|
Fair value adjustment of acquisition-related inventory C
|
—
|
—
|
2.0
|
—
|
Litigation settlement D
|
—
|
1.8
|
0.8
|
6.5
|
Loss on equity investments, net E
|
6.2
|
—
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
Acquisition-related expenses F
|
—
|
—
|
0.4
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 111.3
|
$ 91.0
|
$ 371.7
|
$ 296.1
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Sales
|
14.8 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.7 %
|
11.8 %
|
See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Core Sales Growth 1
|
Consolidated
|
% Change Three Month
|
% Change twelve Month
|
Total sales growth
|
15.0 %
|
8.3 %
|
Plus the impact of:
|
Acquisitions
|
(0.3) %
|
(0.2) %
|
Currency exchange rates
|
(3.9) %
|
(1.6) %
|
Core sales growth
|
10.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
Specialty Products & Technologies
|
Total sales growth
|
15.8 %
|
8.4 %
|
Plus the impact of:
|
Acquisitions
|
(0.5) %
|
(0.3) %
|
Currency exchange rates
|
(4.4) %
|
(1.8) %
|
Core sales growth
|
10.9 %
|
6.3 %
|
Equipment & Consumables
|
Total sales growth
|
13.5 %
|
8.1 %
|
Plus the impact of:
|
Currency exchange rates
|
(2.8) %
|
(1.2) %
|
Core sales growth
|
10.7 %
|
6.9 %
|
1
|
We use the term “core sales” to refer to GAAP revenue excluding (1) sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition (“acquisitions”), (2) sales from discontinued products and (3) the impact of currency translation. Sales from discontinued products includes major brands or products that Envista has made the decision to discontinue as part of a portfolio restructuring. Discontinued brands or products consist of those which Envista (1) is no longer manufacturing, (2) is no longer investing in the research or development of, and (3) expects to discontinue all significant sales within one year from the decision date to discontinue. The portion of sales attributable to discontinued brands or products is calculated as the net decline of the applicable discontinued brand or product from period-to-period. The portion of GAAP revenue attributable to currency exchange rates is calculated as the difference between (a) the period-to-period change in sales and (b) the period-to-period change in sales after applying current period foreign exchange rates to the prior year period. We use the term “core sales growth” to refer to the measure of comparing current period core sales with the corresponding period of the prior year.
|
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net Operating Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$ 108.0
|
$ 132.4
|
$ 275.7
|
$ 336.5
|
Less: payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures)
|
(16.3)
|
(8.6)
|
(45.3)
|
(33.8)
|
Plus: proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
—
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
|
$ 91.7
|
$ 123.9
|
$ 230.9
|
$ 302.8
|
FCF to Adjusted Net Income Conversion Ratio
|
145 %
|
301 %
|
114 %
|
239 %
|
See the accompanying Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
- with respect to Core Sales, identify underlying growth trends in Envista’s business and compare Envista’s revenue performance with prior and future periods and to Envista’s peers;
- with respect to Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA, understand the long-term profitability trends of Envista’s business and compare Envista’s profitability to prior and future periods and to Envista’s peers;
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, help investors understand operational factors associated with Envista’s financial performance because it excludes the following from consideration: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and infrequent or unusual losses or gains such as goodwill impairment charges or nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure for assessing operating performance in conjunction with related GAAP amounts. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used in connection with operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting, evaluating Company performance and comparing operating results with historical periods and with industry peer companies; and
- with respect to Free Cash Flow (the “FCF Measure”), understand Envista’s ability to generate cash without external financings, in order to invest and grow its business through acquisitions and other strategic opportunities. A limitation of free cash flow is that it does not take into account the Company’s debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures, and as a result the entire Free Cash Flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures.
- With respect to Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA:
- We exclude amortization of acquisition-related and other intangible assets because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate. While we have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition’s purchase price allocated to intangible assets and related amortization term are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Exclusion of this amortization expense facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and long-held businesses, and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
- With respect to the other items excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude these items because they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency, occur for reasons that may be unrelated to Envista’s commercial performance during the period and/or we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.
- With respect to core sales, we exclude (1) the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, (2) sales from discontinued products because discontinued products do not have a continuing contribution to operations and management believes that excluding such items provides investors with a means of evaluating our on-going operations and facilitates comparisons to our peers, and (3) the impact of currency translation because it is not under management’s control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends.
- With respect to the FCF Measure, we adjust for payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (net of the proceeds from capital disposals) to arrive at the amount of operating cash flow for the period that remains after accounting for the Company’s capital expenditure requirements.
