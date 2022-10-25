EPFO Subscribers Expected Get Full PF Interest Amount Anytime Soon: Reports

New Delhi: Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the EPFO subscribers might get the full PF interest amount by the end of this month. The amount is expected to be get credited into the account of the subscribers anytime soon. Media reports had suggested that if EPFO subscribers have not received the EPF interest amount, they might get it just after Diwali. Earlier this year in June, the government had approved 8.1 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2021-22 — an over four-decade low — for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO.Also Read – EPFO: Did You Know About These 4 Services Available Online For Pensioners’ Ease?

The 8.1 per cent EPF rate of interest is the lowest since 1977-78, when it stood at 8 per cent. The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. The EPFO has over 65 million members and it managed assets worth Rs 15.7 lakh crore last year.

How To Check PF Balance?

Visit epfindia.gov.in Fill in your UAN number, captcha code and password Click on the e-Passbook After filling all the details, you will be redirected to a new page Open member ID Now, you can see the total EPF balance in your account

Through SMS:

The PF balance can be checked through SMS also from the registered mobile number.

You need to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Through Missed Call:

PF acount holders can also check you balance hrough a missed call. Just give a missed call at 011-22901406 from you mobile number linked with UAN.

Through UMANG App: