/PRNewswire/ —, the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle, announced that, complemented by its existing biomarker health partner,its innovative women’s health program designed to support women’s physiological needs across every life stage, officially launched today, now enhanced by the integration ofbiometric insights. Built by women’s health experts and backed by emerging scientific research in female physiology,bridges the gap between fitness, precision health data, and supportive coaching for women navigating hormonal transitions from cycle health and fertility to postpartum, perimenopause, and beyond. The program empowers members to better understand their bodies and train with intention by integrating biometric insights, personalized coaching, and community support. Through the integration with, members who consent to share their data withwill have access to continuous biometric insights from, including sleep staging, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, temperature trends, and recovery Readiness, enabling members and coaches to personalize training, recovery, and lifestyle strategies based on real-time physiological signals. Together,continuous biometric insights andaccess to 160+ lab tests and clinician-reviewed insights from licensed clinicians access to clinical-grade health testing give members a clearer, more complete picture of how their bodies are performing—and what they need to do next. These collaborations make precision health possible at a scale that has never existed before.

“Equinox is advancing the next chapter of women’s health span and longevity,” said Stephanie Musso, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Equinox. “Through our partnerships with ŌURA and Function, we are further elevating the member experience, bringing together Equinox’s highly certified coaches with deeper insight into the factors that influence performance, recovery, and long-term well-being.”

“This integration reflects a shared commitment to advancing women’s health through data-informed, personalized training programs,” said Dr. Chris Curry, MD, PhD, Clinical Director of Women’s Health at ŌURA. “Oura’s insights help women understand how their bodies respond to training, stress, last nights’ sleep, and recovery, enabling members and coaches to make smarter decisions that support performance today and long-term health over time.”

“For too long, women have been expected to train, recover, and perform without frameworks that truly reflect their physiology,” said Dr. Tiffany Lester, MD, Women’s Health Medical Director at Function. “Function has been committed to changing that by making advanced health testing — including an in-depth women’s hormone panel — accessible to every member. Our partnership with EQX ARC is another meaningful step forward, bringing together deeper health insights, expert coaching, and performance in a way that reflects how women’s bodies actually work across all different life stages.”

members can inquire aboutthrough their membership advisor for enrollment and program details or sign-up directly via the Explore page of their EQX+ app.