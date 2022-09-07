Equirus Played a Pivotal Role as Left Lead BRLM in DreamFolks’ (First-of-its-kind Company Globally to Go Public) IPO of INR 5621 MN

Equirus successfully closed the IPO of DreamFolks Services Limited, Equirus drove the entire IPO process from ideation to successful listing. With this issue, DreamFolks is the first of its kind company, globally, to list in the public markets.

DreamFolks is Indias largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers by leveraging its technology driven platform.

Offer Details

Offer Size: INR 5,621 Mn

Price Band: INR 308 – 326 per Equity Share

Objective: Offer for Sale (OFS) up to 17.2 Mn Equity Shares

Dilution: 33%

Issue date: 24th Aug – 26th Aug, 2022

Equirus drove the entire IPO process from ideation to successful listing:

Equirus was responsible in identifying the company and the ideation for the IPO

Positioned DreamFolks as a unique business that plays on the travel market in a very profitable, high growth and asset light manner

Ensured all documentation and filing process was complied with, in a diligent and timely fashion

Successfully set the valuations despite no listed comparable

Drove the marketing, pricing, timing and IPO design

Brought in 12 of the 17 Anchor investors and ensured strong demand in the main book as well

Amidst challenging capital market sentiment, the IPO received extremely strong demand across all investor categories, with an overall subscription of 56.68x

Marquee long only foreign and domestic investors participated in the anchor book

Exceptional response in the QIB category, which was oversubscribed 70.53x

Extremely High demand in the NII and Retail category led to an oversubscription of 37.66x and 43.66x, respectively

“Equirus showcased its fervor by taking the lead of the entire IPO process and drove the documentation, structuring, timing, and pricing of the IPO. Right from interacting with regulators to investors, Equirus has always been at the forefront to provide constant guidance and counsel. With tireless efforts by the Equirus team, the IPO commenced smoothly and successfully,” saidLiberatha Kallat, Managing Director, DreamFolks.

“DreamFolks is a unique business, ingenuously built by Liberatha and her team to create a very strong moat for itself in this space. We are privileged to be a part of the journey of DreamFolks and drive the IPO process in making it the first of its kind company, globally, to list,” says Bhavesh Shah, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Equirus.

About Equirus

Equirus Capital provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and HNI customers and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth management. Its wholly owned subsidiary Equirus Securities is a member of NSE and BSE. It also offers depository services, portfolio management, and research apart from institutional equities. Equirus has done more than 195 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issue, and Structure Finance raising c. $6 billion in the process. Over the last 15 years, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and has created a niche for itself in its ability to structure and deliver transactions in line with the client requirements.

For more information, please visit: www.equirus.com.