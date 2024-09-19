Ernst & Young CA dies of cardiac arrest, mother alleges ‘office….’

Home

Anita Augustine said that she is raising the issue for the well-being of all professionals who face such unexpected outcomes at their work place. Anna's mother mentioned that no one had turned up from the company in her funeral for which she gave everything, even life. She said it was 'deeply hurtful'.

A Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young (E&Y) died due to cardiac arrest in Pune. Anna Sebastian Perayil, 26, was a native of Kerala’s Kangarappady, had joined the organisation in March this year. But Anna’s family members alleged that work-related stress is the major reason behind her death.

In a letter to firm’s India’s chief Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother Anita Augustine said additional work during non-office times led to her untimely demise on July 21. Anit’s letter went viral on social media.

The company said in a response to a leading daily, TOI, that they are “deeply saddened” with her “untimely demise and are looking into the matter with utmost seriousness and humility.

E&Y also added that they are taking measures to offer a healthy workplace to all its 1,00,000 employees across EY firms in the country.

Anita Augustine said that she is raising the issue for the well-being of all professionals who face such unexpected outcomes at their work place.

She asserted that Anna was excellent in her studies and was a school topper. She cleared her CA examination with distinction.

Anna’s mother mentioned that no one had turned up from the company in her funeral for which she gave everything, even life. She said it was ‘deeply hurtful’.

Anna’s father Sibi Joseph said that the assigned work was not hers but she was new to the organisation, so she didn’t refuse it and had worked on weekends.











