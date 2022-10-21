Friday, October 21, 2022
Esha Gupta Brightens up Diwali Season in Rs 94,800 Red Printed Lehenga With Sexy Plunging Neckline

Esha Gupta is one of the hot internet sensations who never misses a chance to flaunt her bold side in whatever she wears. Be it a hot bikini or a lehenga set, Esha carries a piece of cloth in the most exotic way that turns heads on social media. On Diwali, Esha Gupta chose the right lehenga and ditched pastels. She wore a red beige printed raw silk embroidered plunging neckline blouse with a printed lehenga and net dupatta with four side printed borders. She effortlessly revived that intrinsic charm of a Diwali bash while glowing like a diva all the same!Also Read – Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes After Paps Tease Him About Rumoured GF ‘Navya ji aa rahe hai’ – Watch Viral Video

Esha Gupta wore the lehenga from designer Ridhi Mehra’s Charmaine collection worth Rs 94,800. She completed the look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, a red bindi, a clean bun, and dark red lipstick. Also Read – Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

Check pictures of Esha Gupta here:

Also Read – Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday Are Head Over Heals in Love With Each Other, These PICS From Diwali Bash Are Proof

Esha, who was last seen alongside Bobby Deol in Aashram season 3 on MX player, has been ruling the internet with her bold photoshoots. From putting up pictures in hot bikinis to simply flaunting that gorgeous frame in risky cut-out gowns, she can be seen donning every piece of outfit with full confidence and lots of style.





