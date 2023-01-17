National

Esha Gupta Makes Heads Turn In a Blue Off-Shoulder Dress With a Thigh-High Slit

admin
53Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 0 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Esha Gupta Makes Heads Turn In a Blue Off-Shoulder Dress With a Thigh-High Slit | Watch Video

Esha Gupta is back with another drop-dead gorgeous photoshoot. The sultry actress looks graceful in a blue off-shoulder dress in her recent shoot. Watch the video to see her recent photoshoots.



Updated: January 17, 2023 7:06 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

Esha Gupta is one of the most desired actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she drops some sensuous pictures of herself on social media. The actress looks drop dead gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress in her recent shoot. she has completed her look with nude makeup and minimal jewelry. Watch Video




Published Date: January 17, 2023 7:05 PM IST



Updated Date: January 17, 2023 7:06 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories