Esha Gupta Shimmers And Glitters in Sexy Silver Bodycon Gown at Doha Event – See Pics

Esha Gupta raises the hotness in a sexy shimmery silver bodycon gown with deep u-neckline. See photos from the Doha event.

Actress Esha Gupta is an internet sensation who never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness. The Aashram 3 actress is in Doha presently for an event where she slayed like a boss lady in a gorgeous and sizzling hot silver bodycon dress that had a plunging neckline and tailored puff shoulders. Where all the Bollywood celebs are flaunting their fashion game in an awards event in Mumbai, Esha Gupta is giving everyone a run for their money in Doha.

For the event, Esha Gupta wore a silver gown designed by Jenny Packham. The collection’s name is Tulip, in platinum from the AW22 Pre Collection. Esha was all decked up for all the red-carpet-worthy design elements and turned into a goddess of style. She teamed the attire with minimal accessories and bold makeup picks.

A look at Esha Gupta’s toned figure and hot poses:

Talking about the accessories, Esha picked strappy high heels, several statement rings, and tear-drop earrings with the gown. For the makeup, the gorgeous actress chose subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, big black lashes, darkened brows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, highlighter.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram 3 and her upcoming film is with Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3.



