Home

Lifestyle

Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Ethnic Goddess in Chanderi Silk Embroidered Saree, Check How Much it Costs

Esha Gupta ditches western this time, and opts for traditional, making us drool over her gorgeous embroidered black saree.

Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Ethnic Goddess in Chanderi Silk Embroidered Saree, Check How Much it Costs

Esha Gupta certainly knows how to raise the temperature with her hot and sexy avatar. On social media, the actor frequently posts smoking hot and sizzling photos in stylish and sexy attires. On Friday, Esha Gupta took to the Instagram to share her dazzling pictures from her latest photoshoot. The diva ditches western this time, and opted for traditional, making us drool over her embroidered black saree.

Esha Gupta was seen adorning gorgeous chanderi silk embroidered saree. The attire features zari and sequence embroidery work which comes with unstitched full-sleeves blouse and underskirt. Esha styled her outfit with minimal accessories including elegant diamond earrings. For glam picks, the diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, sharp contour, perfect brows and glowing skin. To complete her look, Esha opted for sleek bun decked with beautiful rose flowers.

Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Ethnic Goddess:

Outfit Price

Esha Gupta picked outfit from the shelves of ace fashion designer ‘Rohit Bal’. Loved what Esha is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The ensemble is available on the website Rohit Bal as ‘Embroidered Black Saree’. The outfit costs a whooping amount of Rs 249,999. The gorgeous dress is a perfect pick for your closed one’s wedding.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below



