Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Ethnic Goddess in Chanderi Silk Embroidered Saree, Check How Much it Costs
Esha Gupta ditches western this time, and opts for traditional, making us drool over her gorgeous embroidered black saree.
Esha Gupta certainly knows how to raise the temperature with her hot and sexy avatar. On social media, the actor frequently posts smoking hot and sizzling photos in stylish and sexy attires. On Friday, Esha Gupta took to the Instagram to share her dazzling pictures from her latest photoshoot. The diva ditches western this time, and opted for traditional, making us drool over her embroidered black saree.
Esha Gupta was seen adorning gorgeous chanderi silk embroidered saree. The attire features zari and sequence embroidery work which comes with unstitched full-sleeves blouse and underskirt. Esha styled her outfit with minimal accessories including elegant diamond earrings. For glam picks, the diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, sharp contour, perfect brows and glowing skin. To complete her look, Esha opted for sleek bun decked with beautiful rose flowers.
Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Ethnic Goddess:
Outfit Price
Esha Gupta picked outfit from the shelves of ace fashion designer ‘Rohit Bal’. Loved what Esha is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The ensemble is available on the website Rohit Bal as ‘Embroidered Black Saree’. The outfit costs a whooping amount of Rs 249,999. The gorgeous dress is a perfect pick for your closed one’s wedding.
What do you think of Esha Gupta’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below
Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Two Fighter Jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in MP
[ad_1] Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, “The news of the...
Chartered Plane Crashes in Rajasthan
[ad_1] Home RajasthanIAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE A fighter jet crashed due to...
Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas
[ad_1] Home SportsNovak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas – Who Will Win Australian Open 2023 Men’s Final? John McEnroe PREVIEWS Australian...
Two Docs Burnt Alive In Fire In Dhanbad Hospital
[ad_1] Dhanbad Hospital Fire LIVE Updates | ‘Distraught’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles loss of lives धनबाद स्थित हाजरा मेमोरियल...
After Adani Group Stocks Continue to Fall, Crash Hits Govt-owned LIC Too
[ad_1] Home BusinessAfter Adani Group Stocks Continue to Fall, Crash Hits Govt-owned LIC Too The Adani Group on Thursday said...
Krrish Dubbing Artist Srinivasa Murthy Dies, Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKrrish’s Dubbing Artist Srinivasa Murthy Dies, Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Krishh's dubbing artist...
Average Rating