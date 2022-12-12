Esha Gupta’s Pet Love Is Everything We Need In Our Busy Lifestyle- Watch

The actress expresses how her pet Bella taught her what motherhood was and the stress that comes along with it and we can’t agree more with it. Watch the video to know more.

Bollywood celebs have always been expressing their love for their pets by posting adorable pictures on their social media accounts. If the picture on the Instagram handle is anything to go by, it sees her holding her pooch as she stares at her lovingly. While we are all hearts for the picture, it’s the caption that particularly caught our attention. Watch the video to know more about Esha Gupta.



