Home

News

Europe’s largest economy increases visa quota for skilled Indian professionals from… to… annually, the country is…

The visa procedures would also be improved with digitisation, faster processing, and user-friendly initiatives.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational image

New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for Indian skilled workers. Germany has decided to increase the number of visas granted annually to skilled Indian workers to 90,000 from 20,000. This information was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 25, reported news agency AFP.

The 3.5-fold increase signifies Germany’s growing demand for skilled workers from India, thereby creating more opportunities for Indian professionals in Europe’s biggest economy. Prime Minister Modi, at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference on German Business 2024 in Delhi, stated that this initiative would bolster economic collaboration between the two countries and contribute to Germany’s economic expansion.

PM Modi hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for three days, during which the two engaged in bilateral talks concerning trade between the two countries.

India is world’s fifth largest and Germany third largest economy.

“Today Indians are the largest group of foreign students at our universities. Last year alone, the number of Indians working in Germany grew by 23,000. That talent is a welcome addition to our labour market,” said Chancellor Scholz while addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024.

He added that the visa procedures would also be improved with digitisation, faster processing, and user-friendly initiatives, reported AFP.

However, the German Chancellor added that they were looking to decrease rates of migration for those not considered “skilled” workforce.

“At the same time, we are reducing irregular migration and facilitating returns of those who have no right to be in our country. The message is that Germany is open for skilled workers but then we can decide who comes,” Scholz said.

Germany is also pursuing a free-trade agreement between India and the European Union. The German Chancellor emphasised the importance on cooperation between the two countries in defence and technology.

“We want to deepen our cooperation in defence and agree to bring our militaries closer together,” he said.











