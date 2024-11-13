Home

News

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: ‘Even 4th generation of Congress will not be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir’

Addressing a public rally in Thane, Adityanath said, “PM Modi abrogated Article 370. Congress is talking about restoring Article 370. But PM Modi has already said that even the fourth generation of Congress will not be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.”

Maharashtra assembly elections: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed Congress for considering the restoration of Article 370, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that even the “fourth generation of Congress” won’t be able to bring it back in Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in Thane, Adityanath said, “PM Modi abrogated Article 370. Congress is talking about restoring Article 370. But PM Modi has already said that even the fourth generation of Congress will not be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.”

He highlighted PM Modi’s achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which Congress couldn’t accomplish in 65 years.

“Many schemes are being implemented for the welfare of the poor in the country… Maha Vikas Aghadi did nothing even during Covid. They looted the state and created an atmosphere of anarchy. Congress, which ruled the country for the longest time, did not get the Ram temple built in Ayodhya. The work that Congress could not do in 65 years, the BJP’s double-engine government did in two years and got the Ram temple built in Ayodhya… The poor, youth, women were never on the agenda of Congress… They (Congress) do the politics of division…,” Adityanath added further.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday expressed his hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in Maharashtra again in the upcoming assembly polls.

“I am happy that at the time of the election, today I have arrived at the workplace of Dr KB Hedgewar and the sacred land of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). It is also the place of initiation for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Nagpur has special significance due to various reasons. I got an opportunity to come here in the election time, interact with BJP workers and to make an appeal with the public,” CM Yadav told the reporters in Nagpur. He also expressed his pleasure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the public’s support for the BJP was increasing.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the way people’s affection towards the BJP is increasing across the country; the efficiency of governance is increasing and on the basis of the credibility of the good work done by our government in the past, I am hoping that we will form the government in Maharashtra again,” the CM said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, undivided Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.











