NDA Meeting Key Updates: ‘EVM Zinda Hai Ki Mar Gaya?’; PM Modi’s Swipe At INDIA Bloc

PM Modi also claimed that the BJP-led NDA, in terms of pure numerical strength, is the strongest coalition government in the country’s history.

PM Modi being garlanded by NDA leaders after the alliance’s meeting on Friday (Source: X)

NDA Meeting: In a veiled reference to EVM rigging allegations levelled by opposition parties during the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday took a swipe at the INDIA bloc saying he was “concerned” if the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were ‘dead or alive’ when the Lok Sabha Election results were coming in on June 4.

“When results were coming out on June 4, I was busy with work. Later, Phone calls started coming in and I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya (Is the EVM dead or alive),” Modi said in his address at the NDA MPs meeting in the Parliament on Friday.

He also alleged that the opposition tried to blame the EVMs and weaken the Election Commission of India so people would lose faith in the country’s democratic process

“Before 4 June, these people (opposition) were constantly blaming EVMs and they were determined to make people lose faith in the democratic process of India.I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM,” Modi said.

“But by the evening of June 4, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya (EVM silenced them). This is the strength of India’s democracy, its fairness. I hope I won’t get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM. The country will never forgive them,” he added.

‘Congress couldn’t win 100 seats’

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the grand-old party could not even cross 100 seats even after 10 years.

“Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats. If we combine the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, Congress did not even get as many seats as BJP got in this election. I can clearly see the people of the INDI alliance were sinking slowly earlier, now they are going to sink at a fast pace,” he claimed.

‘India only trusts NDA’

Narendra Modi, who is set to take the oath of office for a historic third term, claimed that the country only trusts the BJP-led NDA and “when there is such unwavering trust and confidence it is natural that the country’s expectations will also increase and I consider this good.”

“I had said earlier that the work of the last 10 years is just a trailer. And this is my commitment,” PM Modi said. He also asserted to work with more speed, with more confidence, and in more detail without even a slight delay in fulfilling the aspirations of the country.

“We were neither defeated nor are we defeated. But our behaviour after the 4th shows our identity that we know how to digest victory. Our values are such that we do not develop frenzy in the lap of victory and neither do we have the values of mocking the defeated. We protect the victorious and we do not have the perversion of mocking the defeated. These are our values,” he said.

‘Pehle bhi NDA tha, aaj bhi hai, aur Kal bhi rahega’

Modi, who was formally elected as the leader of the BJP, leader of NDA Parliamentary Party and the leader of the Lok Sabha, by the alliance partners asserted the BJP-led alliance will remain in power for years to come.

“You can ask any child whose government was in power before the Lok Sabha Elections? He will say NDA. Then ask him who formed the govt after 2024, and he will say NDA…Pehle bhi NDA thi, aaj bhi NDA hai, aur kal bhi NDA hai,” he asserted.

‘Strongest coalition in history’

Modi claimed that the NDA, in terms of pure numerical strength, is the strongest coalition government in the country’s history.

“For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about Sabka Prayaas, for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not. This is the reason the NDA alliance has been strong and moved ahead in the last 30 years,” he said.

“NDA is a group committed to the nation first. It must have been assembled in the beginning after a long period of 30 years. But today I can say that NDA is an organic alliance in the political system of India and great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray…who sown the seed, today the people of India have watered the trust of NDA and turned that seed into a fruitful one,” the PM said.

“We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values of NDA and to take the country forward,” Modi said as he thanked his NDA partners for choosing him as the leader of the alliance.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.

