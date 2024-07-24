Home

News

Ex-Agniveers to Get 10 Percent Reservations in Constable Posts, Age Relaxations And Physical Efficiency Test

Director General, CISF, Nina Singh said the Home Ministry has taken a big step in recruiting Ex Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Indian Army Recruitment Rules Changed; Aspirants Can Apply Only Once A Year Under New Scheme. Details Here

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to induct ex-Agniveers into the force. According to the DG CISF, the ex-Agniveers will get 10 percent reservation in posts of Constable and relaxation in age and Physical Efficiency Test.

Earlier, the Central forces said it will implement a 10 percent reservation for ex-Agniveers. Amid debate over the Agnipath scheme, the central forces have announced that they will implement a 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers. The chiefs of central forces such as Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Sashastra Seema Bal said that former Agniveers will get relaxation in age and there will also be no Physical Efficiency Test for them.

Director General, CISF, Nina Singh said the Home Ministry has taken a big step in recruiting Ex Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces. Talking to the media, she said CISF has also made all arrangements in this regard. She added that ten per cent of vacancies of constables will be reserved for Ex Agniveers and they will be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test.

Director General, Border Security Force, Nitin Agrawal said there are getting ready soldiers, and nothing can be better than that. He said all forces will benefit from it and Ex Agniveers will get ten percent reservation in the recruitment.

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava said all recruitment for the constable post in RPF will have a ten per cent reservation for Ex Agniveers. He said RPF is excited to welcome Ex Agniveers.

Director General, SSB Daljit Singh said Sashastra Seema Bal has reserved 10 percent of Constable vacancies for ex-Agniveers. He added that the first batch will be given an age relaxation of five years.

Director General, CRPF Anish Dayal Singh said all arrangements to recruit ex-agniveers in CRPF have been made. He said Agniveers will prove to be an asset as they have gained discipline while being in the Army.











