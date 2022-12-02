Friday, December 2, 2022
Ex-AUS Captain Hospitalised After Heart Scare

In a sad turn of events, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been hospitalised on Friday following a heart scare. Ponting was in Perth covering ongoing Australia versus West Indies Test.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ponting was rushed to Perth Hospital close to lunchtime on day three and he didn’t come on air for the afternoon sessions of the match.

According to reports, Ponting has informed his colleagues that he is feeling better and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said.

“It’s not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test.”




  • 4:23 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: One of their former Test players, ex-Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell survived a cardiac arrest in April this year.



  • 4:16 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: Australia’s cricketing community had been rocked by the passing away of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh, Andrew Symonds and Dean Jones in the past few years



  • 4:08 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: The report added that the nature of Ponting’s health scare is not thought to be serious, but he chose to go for a check-up after he was concerned with some symptoms he had to experience.



  • 4:03 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: Fans are wishing Ponting a quick recovery. He is part of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Interesting to see he would be there for the auction later this month or not.



  • 4:02 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: As per reports, Ponting was not on air for the afternoon session as a result. Ponting has reportedly told his commentary colleagues that he is feeling OK, but went to hospital quickly for check-up as a precaution after feeling unwell.



  • 3:56 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: Ponting is regarded as one of the finest to have led Australia and is rated as arguably the best white-ball player. He also played the IPL.



  • 3:55 PM IST




  • 3:54 PM IST


    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: The incident happened on Day 3 of the opening Test between Australia and the West Indies. Not much is known about the magnitude of the scare. Hoping he recovers soon.







Published Date: December 2, 2022 3:57 PM IST



Updated Date: December 2, 2022 3:58 PM IST





