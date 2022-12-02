Ex-AUS Captain Hospitalised After Heart Scare

live

In a sad turn of events, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been hospitalised on Friday following a heart scare. Ponting was in Perth covering ongoing Australia versus West Indies Test.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ponting was rushed to Perth Hospital close to lunchtime on day three and he didn’t come on air for the afternoon sessions of the match.

According to reports, Ponting has informed his colleagues that he is feeling better and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said.

“It’s not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test.”













