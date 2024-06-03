Ex-Brahmos Engineer Nishant Agarwal Given Life Imprisonment For Spying For Pakistan ISI

Home

In 2018, Agarwal, who was working as a senior systems engineer at the BrahMos Aerospace facility in Nagpur, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

New Delhi: Ex-Brahmos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal has been handed life imprisonment by a Nagpur court on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI. To recall, Agarwal was arrested in 2018 on charges of leaking information about Brahmos missile to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

All You Need To Know About Nishant Agarwal:

Nishant Agarwal was a senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s Military Industrial Consortium (NPO Mashinostroyenia) that worked on India’s supersonic cruise missile, which could be launched from launched from land, air, sea and underwater.

Nishant Agarwal was a winner of the Young Scientists award by the Defence Research and Development Organisation

He was known as a bright engineer, studied at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

The ATS had alleged that it found evidence of him chatting on Facebook with Pakistan-based IDs. He was arrested after conclusive evidence was gathered, it had said.

His personal computer was seized during a raid at his residence in Nagpur.

The BrahMos missile, which has a maximum range of 290 km, is the fastest cruise missile in the world. It can be launched from a submarine, ship, aircraft or land. It is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia.







