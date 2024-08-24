Home

Ex-Delhi Police Constable Murders Noida Businessman Over Property Deal, Was Inspired By ‘Drishyam’ Movie Plot

The property deal was settled at Rs. 1.20 crore, with an initial payment of Rs. 8 lakh made by accused. However, a dispute arose when the buyer discovered discrepancies in the agreed-upon price.

A former Delhi Police constable, Praveen, has been arrested for the alleged murder of businessman Ankush Sharma in Greater Noida. The arrest comes 13 days after Sharma was reported missing by his family. Praveen’s motive for the crime was to take possession of Sharma’s flat, leading to a tragic turn of events.

The Murder Plot

Praveen, inspired by crime-thrillers like ‘Drishyam’ and other web series, meticulously planned the murder. He first met Sharma through a mutual contact, as the businessman intended to sell his flat in a Greater Noida society. The deal was settled at Rs. 1.20 crore, with an initial payment of Rs. 8 lakh made by Praveen. However, a dispute arose when Sharma discovered discrepancies in the agreed-upon price, triggering Praveen to hatch the murder.

Praveen met Ankush through property broker Sanchit on February 20, said Saad Miya Khan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Greater Noida.

On August 9, Praveen lured Sharma under the pretext of finalizing the flat sale. After picking Sharma up from his office, they proceeded to a society parking area where they consumed alcohol. Seizing the opportunity, Praveen attacked Sharma with a hammer before strangling him to death. Subsequently, Praveen hid Sharma’s body on a secluded property to evade detection.

Investigation and Arrest

Following Sharma’s disappearance, his family filed a missing person report, prompting an extensive investigation by the police. Over 100 CCTV footage and intelligence were scrutinized, leading to Praveen’s arrest. The former constable cooperated also disclosing the location of Sharma’s body. Additionally, crucial evidence, including the murder weapon and a vehicle, was recovered from Praveen.

Police said that the accused, 42-year-old Praveen Singh from Meerut, was suspended in March for absenteeism. “The hammer and Creta car used in the crime have been seized,” said an official.

Praveen has been charged under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (destroying evidence), and 123 (administering poison) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).











