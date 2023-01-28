Ex-fireman Sets Wife On Fire After Dowry Torture in Mumbai; Court Awards Him Life Imprisonment
- Home
- Maharashtra
- Ex-fireman Sets Wife On Fire After Dowry Torture in Mumbai; Court Awards Him Life Imprisonment
The accused was arrested a day after the incident and has been in judicial custody since then.
Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a man for setting his wife on fire after harassing her for dowry in suburban Mulund six years ago.
Identified as Lakhan Gaikwad, the 33-year-old former fireman had in October 2017 set his on fire by pouring thinner on her and killed her. However, Gaikwad was arrested a day after the incident and has been in judicial custody since then.
During the hearing of the case, additional sessions judge A B Sharma found the accused guilty of offences committed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for murder and subjecting his wife to cruelty.
According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, Gaikwad had physically and mentally harassed his wife Manisha.
In her testimony, the victim’s mother had informed the court that at the time of marriage, the accused had demanded Rs 1 lakh as dowry, which she could not pay.
Since then, Gaikwad and his family started torturing Manisha and they also starved the victim and were not providing her with clothes, she said.
The court has acquitted four other accused in the case, including the victim’s in-laws, for want of evidence. And the accused was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 7,000 was imposed on him.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 11:40 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Pacer, Joins Politics; Named Caretaker Sports Minister Of Punjab Province
[ad_1] Home SportsWahab Riaz, Pakistan Pacer, Joins Politics; Named Caretaker Sports Minister Of Punjab Province Wahab last played for Pakistan...
Taurus May go on a Long Journey, Scorpio Must Donate Yellow Fruit to Elderly
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 27, 2023: Taurus May go on a Long Journey, Scorpio Must Donate Yellow Fruit to...
Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App
[ad_1] Home BusinessVande Bharat Express Trans: Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App While the Delhi –...
Ali Fazal Finally Reacts to His Exit From Fukrey 3 Says Zafar Will be Back
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAli Fazal Finally Reacts to His Exit From Fukrey 3, Says ‘Zafar Will be Back’ Ali Fazal finally...
Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Dancing To Song From Pathaan Enthrals Netizens | Watch Viral Video Pathaan is Shah Rukh...
India captain Hardik Pandya Admits Conceding 20-25 Runs Extra After 21-Run Loss In 1st T20I Vs New Zealand
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia captain Hardik Pandya Admits Conceding 20-25 Runs Extra After 21-Run Loss In 1st T20I Vs New Zealand...
Average Rating