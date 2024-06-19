Ex-Haryana senior Congress Leader Kiran Choudhry, Her Daughter Shruti Join BJP

Home

Kiran is a five-time MLA and two-time former Cabinet Minister. She is sitting MLA from Tosham, which falls under the Bhiwani district.

Haryana Congress faced a major setback as sitting MLA Kiran Choudhry resigned and joined the BJP months before assembly elections. Kiran Choudhry’s daughter Shruti also joined the saffron party. The significant shift took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister ML Khattar. Kiran Choudhry, is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal.

“Today, I took the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party along with my workers for the purpose of developed region and state for the concept of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and one India, great India,” she said in a tweet. “Our promise is that following the footsteps of Choudhary Bansi Lal ji, we will always remain dedicated to the welfare of Haryana and the people of the region.”

नई शुरुआत

एक नया प्रभात आज सबका साथ, सबका विकास व सबका विश्वास और एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत की संकल्पना हेतु उन्नत क्षेत्र व प्रदेश के उद्देश्य से अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। हमारा वचन है कि चौ.बंसीलाल जी के पदचिन्हों का अनुसरण करते हुए हरियाणा… pic.twitter.com/jLoiu9FLEZ — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) June 19, 2024

In her resignation letter, Kiran, who was reportedly upset with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the denial of the Lok Sabha ticket to Shruti, said that the Congress in Haryana was being run as the personal fiefdom, “leaving no space for sincere like mine, who have been stifled humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner”.

“It is most unfortunate that the Congress party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voice line mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the value, I have always stood for.”

मैंने कांग्रेस की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से त्यागपत्र दे दिया है। हरियाणा के जनक चौ.बंसीलाल जी के संस्कारों व विचारधारा को हरियाणा में प्रसारित करना और

क्षेत्र एवं प्रदेश का ईमानदारी से विकास करना मेरी हमेशा प्राथमिकता रहेगी! pic.twitter.com/kxtw7PgZMz — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) June 18, 2024

BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the saffron party had good relations with former CM Banshi Lal’s family. “This is a very big family, a very big vote bank. Though only two people have been given membership, but, it is a very big group of supporters,” he said.











