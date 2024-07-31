Home

Ex-IAS Officer Preeti Sudan Appointed As UPSC Chairperson; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her

1983 batch IAS officer and former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the new Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson, effective from August 1, 2024. Her appointment is set to come even as UPSC is faced with an ongoing controversy over probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedekar’s alleged falsification of submitted records. Sudan’s elevation also follows the curious exit of UPSC Chairman Mahesh Soni, who resigned recently citing personal reasons.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of Preeti Sudan, Member of the UPSC, under clause (1A) of Article 316 of the Constitution to perform the duties of Chairman, UPSC, effective from 1st August 2024.

Who is Preeti Sudan?

Sudan retired as Union Health Secretary in July 2020 after 37 years of government administration experience.

During her tenure, she played a crucial role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sudan has also held positions in the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Women & Child Development, and Defence Ministries.

Her state-level experience includes roles in Finance & Planning, Disaster Management, Tourism, and Agriculture.

She has a diverse background in various spheres of government administration.

Sudan holds an M.Phil in Economics and an M.Sc. in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics (LSE).

She initiated flagship programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat.

Her efforts led to significant legislation such as the National Medical Commission.

She also played a role in the ban on e-cigarettes.

Sudan has worked as a consultant with the World Bank. She held key positions including Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Sudan also served as Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health. She was the Chair of the Global Digital Health Partnership.

Sudan was a member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.











