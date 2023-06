ODI World Cup 2023 is not going to be an ordinary tournament since India is the host and the dynamics of India vs Pakistan will keep the event in the headline for many reasons. Pakistan Cricket Board is raising many doubts around their participation in the ODI World Cup 2023 and recently a former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad said that if had the power the make decisions, “he would have never allowed the Pakistan team to travel to India”.

The remarks by Javed Miandad came as the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) are working on the organization of the tournament with the first match likely to be played on 5 October.

Previously, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the issue was resolved only after it was decided that India will play its matches in Sri Lanka.

“Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner,” Javed Miandad said.

“Pakistan cricket is bigger…we are still producing quality players. So I don’t think even if we don’t go to India it will make any difference to us,” he added.

Javed Miandad said that sports should not be mixed with politics and we can’t choose our neighbours, so it’s better to cooperate will each other.

“I always say one can’t choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries,” he said.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board received another jolt on Tuesday as its chairman Najam Sethi withdrew himself from the race for the next PCB chairman. He started his tenure in December 2022 which will expire on 21 June.

“I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” Sethi tweeted. “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 05:25 PM IST