Karnataka Sex Scandal: Ex-PM Deve Gowda Issues Strong Warning To Fugitive Grandson Prajwal Revanna; Here’s What He Said

Ex-PM Deve Gowda has warned Prajwal Revanna to return to the country and surrender before the police.

Bengaluru: In a strong political message, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda has issued a stern warning to his grandson and the accused in the Karnataka sexual harassment case, Prajwal Revanna. The veteran has warned Prajwal Revanna to return to the country and surrender before the police.

“My Warning To Prajwal Revanna,” the 91-year-old politician asserted that he was not aware of the alleged activities of his grandson, who is also the sitting MP of Hassan. In a long yet emotional letter, he said, “People have used the harshest words against me and my family in the last few weeks. I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until all the facts were found out. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal’s activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth,” former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda was quoted saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

‘Centre Ready To Cooperate In Bringing Back Prajwal Revanna’, Says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday there is a process to cancel the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women, and asserted that the Centre is ready to cooperate in bringing him back to the country.

Hitting out at the state government, he questioned why they did not file a case and detain Prajwal, before he left for abroad. The union minister also accused the Congress dispensation of trying to put the blame on the Centre and playing politics on the issue.

Joshi was reacting to a question on Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, writing a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take “prompt and necessary” actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

“There is a process to cancel diplomatic passports…so far Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM) and Parameshwara (Home Minister) have not responded to my question.

“The first pen drive containing clippings (explicit clippings involving Prajwal) came out on April 21 and Prajwal Revanna left for abroad on April 27. Were they guarding donkeys for seven days? Why didn’t you file an FIR and detain him?” Joshi asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is a process to get him (Prajwal) back from abroad and the Government of India is ready to extend cooperation to the state government by following necessary processes in accordance with law.”

Joshi further said, “But this thing that as soon as we (CM or state govt) write things should happen, or else put the blame on BJP (is not right). They (state govt) did not take action in the pen drive case until the first phase of polls were over (on April 26) with an eye on Vokkkaliga votes. Now they are trying to put the blame on the Centre.”

This is a serious case and Prajwal has to face the probe and will have to face punishment if found guilty. There is no question about it, he said, adding, “But the Karnataka government, more than probe, is trying to do politics in this case.”

Siddaramaiah, in his letter to PM Modi (dated May 22), said it is “disheartening” that his previous letter regarding cancelling Prajwal’s diplomatic passport has not been acted upon, despite the gravity of the situation.

