Exams Cancelled; Schools, Colleges Closed in Wayanad After Landslide, Death Toll Rises to 116 | Key Points

Wayanad Landslide Latest Update: Exams have been cancelled and schools, colleges were closed in Wayanad after massive landslides hit the region. In the meantime, the official death toll has gone up to 116.

Wayanad Landslide: Schools Closed In 12 Districts

Because of the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the district administrations have declared holidays for all educational institutions in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

Exam Cancelled Due to Heavy Rains

Because of the heavy rains, the Kerala Media Academy has cancelled the exams for the Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Communication, and Public Relations and Advertising, which was scheduled for July 31. The exams will be conducted from August 5 to August 15.

Kerala Braces For More Rains

In the meantime, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are under a yellow alert for Wednesday.

Tourism Spots Closed

Because of the Wayanad landslides, various tourism centers in Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur have been closed, and quarrying and mining activities have been banned until further notice.

Death Till Rises to 116

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides tragedy climbed to 116 as of July 30 evening. According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the postmortem of 116 bodies has been completed.

The two massive landslides that washed away Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village took place under Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.

The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.

The injured have been receiving treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad. Rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

Efforts are underway to locate missing persons and continue with all available resources.

The first landslide occurred at 2 AM today, followed by another at 4:10 AM, causing immense damage to homes and livelihoods. Many areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, have been isolated, and roads have been washed away. The Vellarmala GVH School was completely buried.











