Mr Sharma said the entire organisation has two predominant functions — consumer business and remarketing business. While CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade.com, and CarWale abSure come under the consumer business side, Shriram Automall and Adroit Auto come under the remarketing business.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Never Hired In Hurry’, CarWale CEO Reveals ‘No Firing Strategy’, Future Plans & More

New Delhi: India’s used-car business was valued at $32.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at double the rate, at a CAGR of 15.1 per cent to reach $74.70 billion in 2027, according to Mordor Intelligence. Banwari Lal Sharma, the CEO of CarWale, one of India’s leading marketplaces for both used and new cars, has spoken to India.com and revealed how the company managed to keep up its business without laying off any employees during the worst period of the pandemic, future plans, migration into EV and much more.

Mr Sharma said the entire organisation has two predominant functions — consumer business and remarketing business. While CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade.com, and CarWale abSure come under the consumer business side, Shriram Automall and Adroit Auto come under the remarketing business.

Speaking about opportunities, Mr Sharma said CarWale has “huge opportunities” in the market. “India is quite underpenetrated. About 2 per cent of the people own cars in the country … In developed markets, it’s 70-90 per cent,” remarked Mr Sharma. He also said, looking at the situation post-pandemic this year, it seems the company will be in a “growth trajectory for the first time after so long.”

“The country could enter the two-digit or a high single-digit number on the new car space, that will take the industry so far,” he added.

Mr Sharma said CarWale works with a number of dealers, and certain OEMs and helps them digitalize their journey. For some, “we’re helping them with finance by digitalisating the entire finance portfolio, starting from online loan approval … finally, moving to online disbursal model”.

“We don’t intend to create too many new fronts … We already sowed the seeds … In a couple of years, we will be able to create new businesses around digitalisation, finance, insurance …”, said Mr Banwari Lal Sharma while detailing the expansion plans of CarWale.

Mr Sharma also added that the used car market is really seeing a positive change. He said people’s affinity towards used cars “initially started as a covid phenomenon”, where people opted for used cars amid a crunch in the supply of new cars. Even as the supply on the new car side is normalising, the demand for used cars continues to grow. “That’s a great opportunity,” said Mr Sharma.

Mr Sharma placed high hopes on the business saying, “We believe we will be India’s largest in some time as far as this entire ecosystem is concerned.”

Speaking about CarWale abSure, Mr Sharma said it is a retail programme where good dealers across the country are appointed. “They already know how to sell a car, they already know pretty much how to procure a car. With the CarWale, CarTrade might, we help them grow their business … We help them run a used car business more efficiently,” he said.

When asked about the country’s slow migration towards electric vehicles, Mr Sharma said the process would happen gradually for some products, rapidly for some products, and at a knee-jerk speed for some other products. He said that, CarWale, as a company is observing the changes and waiting to bring necessary changes in due course.

Even as several big companies across India and abroad laid off employees as part of a restructuring process, CarWale is one of the few companies that did not let go of any of their employees. Speaking about the same, Mr Sharma said, “I don’t think anybody wants to fire anybody … Firing is one of the worst things a person can do to himself/herself and to the organisation. But businesses will have to take certain decisions at certain points in time. I can’t guarantee we will not do it in the future”

He added that CarWale, as an organisation, is quite frugal that always keeps checks and balances, and never goes overboard on things. He said the lack of excessive aggression is being compensated at the company in the form of greater culture, building credibility, and being a long-term player rather than being a short-term player.



