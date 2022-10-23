EXCLUSIVE | Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik MISSING; KL Rahul to Keep Wickets For Rohit Sharma-Led India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Game

Melbourne: Amid all speculations, it seems Rohit Sharma and the team management is here to surprise one and all with their playing XI. As per an exclusive report from Melbourne, India will not have Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in the side and KL Rahul is set to keep wickets against Pakistan at the iconic MCG in Melbourne. This would be surprising as all were expecting Karthik is a certainty. The rest of the side remains on the expected lines. Also, Mohammed Shami is set to make a comeback to the side which would be a major boost for the side.Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Look to Re-Build After Openers Perish

India’s Playing XI as per the Exclusive report: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya, Hardik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Md. Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read – LIVE | India vs Pakistan BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: ‘Khakar Banarsi Paan, Arshdeep ne Udaa Diya Rizwan’ – Fans React

Fans of team India want to erase the memory of the crushing defeat by 10 wickets in last year’s T20 World Cup held in Dubai. The India-Pakistan match is always a big-ticket clash. The World Cup stage just takes it to another level. Though these two Asian teams faced each other in the recently concluded Asia Cup which both teams won one and lost one, India-Pakistan matches are rare and usually only found in global tournaments. Also Read – Babar Azam TROLLED Heavily After First-Ball Duck During T20 World Cup 2022 Game | VIRAL POSTS

Rain Threat

The only reason why today’s match may end up as a dud is if it starts raining. The probability of rain is quite high though it’s not raining currently at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. It will still be very much a cat-and-mouse game in Melbourne when it comes to weather. Melbourne is notoriously famous for its changing weather.