Exit Poll Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Standby For Exit Poll. Stay Tuned







Delhi MCD Exit Poll 2022 Live: Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 were held on Sunday for 250 municipal wards of the national capital. According to the data provided by the election commission, Delhi recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout.

No major glitches in electronic voting machines were reported and the voting passed off peacefully with high security observed at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed

The results of the post-poll survey will be declared after 5:30 PM.

It is to be noted that the final results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared on December 8, while the results for the civic body polls in Delhi will come out on December 7.

