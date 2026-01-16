Home

News

BMC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Exit polls predict majority for BJP-led Mahayuti, counting to begin soon

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The voting across all municipal bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday. Now all eyes are on the results today that will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

BMC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Exit polls predict majority for BJP-led Mahayuti, counting to begin soon

liveA total of 3.48 crore voters cast their votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 on Wednesday to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. All eyes are on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of more than Rs 74,400 crore. Here, as many as 1,700 candidates are fighting for 227 seats in the municipal election that was held after a delay of four years. The counting of votes for the BMC elections 2026 will be held on Friday, January 16. This will determine the political control of the 227-ward civic corporation. In Mumbai, the main battle is between the Thackeray brothers, who have joined hands after 20 years, and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Most of the exit polls, including Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal have predicted a smooth victory for Mahayuti in BMC. Polling was held till 5.30 pm yesterday. The counting of votes today will decide the fate of 1,700 candidates.