Expanding the Reach of Spiritual Content, Hare Krsna TV is Now Available on Tata Play

Hare Krsna TV Channel, a renowned source of high-quality spiritual content, is thrilled to announce its availability on Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), Indias leading direct-to-home (DTH) service provider, starting today.

Dr. Bimal Shah, Director of Hare Krsna TV announcing the availability of Hare Krsna TV on Tata Play

Hare Krsna TV, dedicated to promoting eternal well-being through spiritual enlightenment, curates immersive content from The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) centers worldwide.

Dr. Bimal Shah, Director of Hare Krsna, expressed excitement about this development, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Play. Since its satellite launch in 2019, Hare Krsna has garnered significant followers. Our mission is to elevate the consciousness of viewers of all ages, enabling them to lead more vibrant lives without compromising modern principles. Tata Play offers us an ideal platform to reach a vast audience interested in spirituality.“

Hare Krsna TV is a Free to Air (FTA) channel, available on all Tata Play packs, without any additional charges. Devotees can tune-into channel #1089 for their everyday reverence.

For more information on Tata Play, please visit www.tataplay.com. For further details about Hare Krsna, visit www.harekrsnatv.com.

Hare Krsna TV Channel operates 24/7, dedicated to spreading the Holy Name of Lord Krishna worldwide. It is the first channel to create Krishna awareness programs celebrated globally, reaching over 60 million devotees through traditional television services, OTT platforms, and various digital channels.

As a well-being channel, it is anticipated to attract viewers from all walks of life, as noted by Dr. B.C. Shah, Director of Hare Krsna Channel and an ISKCON devotee.

The channel features programming such as Hare Krishna festivals held worldwide, discourses on ancient Indian Vedic texts, and talks by religious scholars.

ISKCON has a presence in over 100 countries with 650 centers worldwide.

This channel was launched as a local channel in India during ISKCON golden jubilee year in September 2016. After its satellite launch in 2019, it became available on Dish TV, GTPL, Siti, Hathway, Den, Fastway, NXT, In Cable, UCN, BRDS, Darsh, JK media, and many other cable networks. It can also be accessed on mobile devices and smart TVs through YouTube, JioTV, Zee 5, Yup TV and more.

The channels schedule is designed to promote the well-being of the audience throughout the day, featuring programs such as early morning Mangal Aarti, Kirtan and devotional music, utility and life-inspiring programs during noon, thought-provoking documentaries and childrens shows in the evening, and enlightening talks by ISKCON gurus. It offers 6 hours of fresh content daily, with special events showcased on weekends.

The core mission of the channel is Wellbeing for the World, focusing on providing happiness and well-being to all who tune in.

Key highlights include live Darshan of various ISKCON Temples, major ISKCON events like Rath Yatra, Janmasthami, and Gaur Purnima Festival.

Hare Krsna TV is an advertisement-free channel with no revenue model.

