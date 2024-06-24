Experian India Recognised as One of India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024 by Great Place to Work

Experian India, a leading data analytics and decisioning company, has been recognised as one of the “India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024: Top 50” by Great Place to Work. This accolade highlights the companys dedication to fostering a dynamic, collaborative, and progressive work environment.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India, and Team Experian India receiving “India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces: Top 50” by GPTW award

Experians commitment to an inclusive culture is built on the pillars of talent development and employee well-being. The “People First” approach prioritises the physical and mental wellness of employees. Flexible work arrangements help balance personal and professional growth, while family-friendly policies ensure the freedom to attend to family needs.

Our work environment encourages employees to bring their whole selves to work, fostering a sense of belonging and support. Experian is deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, focusing on empowering women in technology and leadership roles.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India said, “At Experian, our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition is an honour to their dedication and hard work.”

“We are committed to providing a supportive and empowering environment where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally. Our success is driven by a culture that values continuous learning, innovation, and equity. By prioritising these values, we ensure that every employee has the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to the company’s success. We will continue to invest in our people and their development, ensuring that Experian remains a place where everyone feels valued and inspired,” said Manish.

Great Place to Work’s proprietary methodology and platform enable leaders to capture, analyse, and understand every employees experience. Organisations are studied through two lenses: the ‘Trust Index Survey‘, which measures the quality of employee experience and carries 75 percent weightage, and the ‘Culture Audit’ which measures the strength of leadership, values, and programs shaping employee journeys, contributing 25 percent of the evaluation.