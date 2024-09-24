Experience Performance & Convenience of Grinding with Crompton Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in the consumer durable industry, as part of its commitment to Secret of Fine Taste recently expanded its kitchen appliance portfolio with the launch of Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder. Designed for efficiency and convenience, the Ameo Pro Mixer grinder is your go-to appliance for every kitchen. It is crafted to reduce the everyday hustle of getting the finest grinding while cooking food, saving your time and energy simultaneously. As busy schedules and demanding lifestyles become more prevalent, there is a growing demand for products that can simplify tasks and save time. Whether youre crafting flavourful spices or preparing quick meals for guests, With the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, you can elevate your cooking experience and create delicious meals with ease as it includes the following features:

750W Turbo Powerful Motor: The Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder is designed with a powerful Turbo Powertron Motor that can constantly grind a wide variety of ingredients at an outstanding 22,000 RPM providing the finest grinding

MaxiGrind Technology: MaxiGrind technology ensures faster and more precise results. The sharp and lightweight blades in the product help to maximize the grinding process.

60 Minutes of Continuous Grinding*: With an amazing 60 minutes of continuous grinding power, the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder ensures effective and reliable performance.

Wide Mouth Jars: It comes with wide mouth jars for easy filling and cleaning, making food preparation quicker and delicious

Easy Maintenance: It is easy to clean, use, and store, making it an ideal choice for busy lifestyles.

Warranty: Crompton offers a warranty of 5 years on the motor and 2 years on the product.

Talking about the company’s newly launched product, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “At Crompton, our commitment is to deliver Secret of Fine taste through appliances that offer performance & convenience. With our newly launched Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, we aim to elevate the everyday cooking experience for our consumers, it saves time ensuring effortless fine grinding for a wide range of ingredients simplifying your food preparation task in the kitchen.”

The products price is Ameo Pro 4Jar- INR 7100 and Ameo Pro 3 jar- INR 6600 and is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.

The companys consistent focus and drive have helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honoured with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will be responsible for the companys storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs.

Additionally, it was recognized as one of Indias Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and has been listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in the “Brand Top 75” most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.