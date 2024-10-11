InternationalNational

Experience Rajasthan and Haryana's Folk Culture at Reach 3Roads, Gurugram

October 11, 2024
Reach 3Roads is excited to host “Raag Rang Utsav”, a two-day extravaganza celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Rajasthan and Haryana, on 12 and 13 October 2024. The vibrant festival will showcase the best of Rajasthani and Haryanvi folk culture through captivating performances, authentic cuisine, and festive stalls. Visitors can come across the mesmerising rhythms of traditional music, witness the grace of folk dances, and indulge in the flavours of regional delicacies.

Raag Rang Utsav at Reach 3Roads

The festival promises an array of activities that beautifully highlight the unique cultural heritage of Rajasthan and Haryana. Attendees can look forward to live performances featuring traditional music, dance, and storytelling by esteemed folk artists from both states, providing a captivating glimpse into their cultural narratives. Visitors will also have the opportunity to savor a delectable selection of Rajasthani and Haryanvi dishes, including spicy curries, tangy chutneys, sweet delicacies, and refreshing beverages that reflect the culinary richness of these regions.

Prakriti Kundaliya, AVP, Marketing, Reach Group, said, “We are excited to bring the diverse cultural heritage of Rajasthan and Haryana through Raag Rang Utsav. Both states are popularly known for their vibrant culture. The festival is a unique opportunity for people to connect with these vibrant traditions, celebrate our shared roots and create lasting memories that honor the essence of Indian culture.”

Visitors can browse a diverse selection of handicrafts, souvenirs, and traditional items at various stalls, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans. Attendees can also participate in interactive workshops and activities designed to celebrate and educate them about the rich heritage of Rajasthan and Haryana, offering a hands-on experience of their cultural traditions. With its vibrant atmosphere, captivating performances, and delicious food, Raag Rang Utsav is a must-visit for anyone interested in Indian culture.

