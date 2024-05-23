Experience the Ultimate Party at S2O Songkran Music Festival

âHong Kong is hosting Asia’s iconic festival, S2O Hong Kong on 8th to 9th June 2024 for all party-loving, dance-enthusiasts and fashion-forward boys and girls of Gen Y and Z to experience the world’s most colossal water-splashing music party.

S2O Songkran Music Festival

Renowned as the worlds largest water party, the S2O Songkran Music Festival originated in Thailand, fusing the traditional water-sprinkling customs of Songkran with lively celebrations. It serves as a tourist attraction and a must visit for people that enjoy music in a water park style setting. Visitors from countries like India find this unique fusion of music and water in the heart of a city travel destination particularly appealing, an experience unavailable elsewhere in the world.

This year’s festival is themed around the “Hydro Reactor” (S2O Thai), promising an unforgettable blend of music and water. Featuring top DJs like AFROJACK, GALANTIS, and ALOK, along with other global and local talents, its a party you wont want to miss! S2O Hong Kong will follow Waterbomb Hong Kong, which is scheduled for 1st and 2nd June 2024.

Get ready to soak up the vibes as S2O Hong Kong unveils its spectacular Hydro Reactor main stage at Central Harbourfront. Imagine Victoria Harbour as your panoramic backdrop, with city lights casting a mesmerising glow from every angle, and S2O introduces its exclusive and upgraded “360-degree water-splashing system,” illuminated by dazzling stage lights and booming sound systems, unleashing 200,000 litres of water each day. “Summer Beats Zone” offers a dry oasis where rap battles will ignite the stage with fiery performances and dance battles will electrify the atmosphere. Save the date, because the “S2O Asia Water Music Festival – Hong Kong edition” is gearing up to deliver the party of the year!

Event Details:

Waterbomb Hong Kong on June 1st to 2nd, 2024

S2O Hong Kong on June 8th to 9th, 2024

Location: Central Harbourfront Event Space, Hong Kong

Ticket Sales: Public tickets on sale (For more information and ticket purchases, visit here)

Ticket Options: General Admission and VIP passes available

What to Expect:

Dance to the beats of world-class DJs against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

Immerse yourself in the festivals unique water-splashing experience, featuring a spectacular “Hydro Reactor” main stage.

Enjoy performances by international stars like AFROJACK, GALANTIS, and ALOK, alongside other exciting acts.

Indulge in VIP treatment with exclusive access to VIP areas, amenities, and more.

“Summer Beats Zone” is a dry zone where rappers will spit fire and dance battles will blaze up the air

Dont miss your chance to be part of the hottest party of the year! Get your tickets now and prepare for an epic weekend at S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival!

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements on our official channels:

Website: www.s2ohongkong.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/s2ohongkong

Instagram: www.instagram.com/s2ohongkong

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and to enhance visitors experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB’s missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong, and to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a unique, world-class and most desired destination.

About S2O

Songkran is Thailand’s annual New Year celebration, also known as the biggest water fight in the world – with water sprinkling rituals to wash away bad luck and to welcome a new start. Taking place in April each year as the world’s biggest Songkran celebration, S2O Songkran Music Festival debuted in 2015 in Bangkok, and since then had outreached abroad becoming a one-of-a-kind annual festival experience, attracting tens of thousands of fans worldwide, spreading across Asia to Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong! Party guests will immerse in a world of music, water and lights, enjoy high-energy performances by world-renowned DJs and top celebrities with stunning visual effects and a 360 water splashing experience.

