Video: Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala: Skin guru explains why consuming excess water can damage the skin.

Health Tips: consuming anything in excess quantities can be extremely harmful. In fact, consuming water in large quantities can have many side effects. In this video Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala: Skin guru, Celebrity esthetician and Co-founder of BiE- Beauty in explains 5 reasons how excess water can affect your skin.