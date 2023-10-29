Experts Urge for Preventive Lifestyle and Awareness on Treatment Options at the Osteoporosis Awareness Summit

The experts at the Osteoporosis Awareness Summit observed that osteoporosis is a public health emergency, however early screening and preventive lifestyle can help in proactive management and effective treatment.

Speaking on the occasion Padma Bhushan Dr. Ambrish Mithal MD, DM (Endocrinology), Chairman & Head, Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Healthcare, Saket, New Delhi said, “Osteoporosis is a pediatric disease with geriatric manifestations. We need to ensure that our kids have access to a nutritious diet along with sunlight and ample physical activities thereby managing modifiable risk factors. The move towards a healthy lifestyle should continue at all ages for better quality of life.”

The summit was organised by the leading think tank IHW Council in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s, to commemorate World Osteoporosis Day, a global observance that puts the spotlight on osteoporosis and creates awareness on the silent epidemic, that impacts 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 years and 1 in 5 men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime according to statistics from the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

Dr Govindaraj AB, Director, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead, Orthopedics, MGM Healthcare, Chennai said, “Strong muscles are necessary for good bones and therefore protein rich diet is very important. Risk factors like chronic kidney diseases as well as genetics also play a role and hence people with such conditions ought to go for screening.”

The theme this year being “Build Better Bones” the summit focussed on the significance of fostering bone health through awareness creation aimed to educate the public and patients on building and maintaining strong bones and adhering to a nutritious diet that promotes bone health.

Dr Kaushal Malhan, FRCS (ORTH) UK, FRCS (SURGERY), MS (ORTHO), DORTHO, Diploma Sports MED. GR. BRITAIN, Director Orthopaedics & Joint replacement, Fortis hospital, Mulund while discussing the risk factors for osteoporosis observed, “Osteoporosis have multi-factorial causes including diet, physical activity, race and genes. However early detection can help in effective treatment and better health outcome for the patient.”

According to estimates Osteoporosis is the fourth biggest cause of premature death and disability and weakens bones to the point they can break easily.The deliberations at the Summit highlighted the significance of early awareness when it comes to bone health risk factors and to proactively assess their risk levels. The experts also concluded that osteoporosis is rightly referred to as the silent killer, as it does not show initial symptoms, silently weakening the bones of individuals and leading to disabilities and morbidity. However, awareness on the various aspects of osteoporosis can empower every Indian with the right knowledge to safeguard their bone health for better quality of life and also to switch to a healthier and preventive lifestyle.