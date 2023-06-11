Explained: If the WTC 2023 Final is drawn, who will win the trophy?

India and Australia meet today for the final day of the World Test Championship final. India are batting on 164 runs after losing three crucial wickets on the fourth day of the Test match. Meanwhile, Australia are still 280 runs ahead thanks to their mammoth 469-run first innings total.

All hope for India rests on the pair of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who have looked solid at the crease so far. While Rahane also scored 89 runs in the first innings, Kohli has been in red-hot form in the IPL, scoring 2 centuries in this year’s mega tournament.

Kohli is slowly approaching his fifty, batting on 44, while Rahane looks as solid as ever on 20.

However, a question that has engulfed the minds of cricketing fans around the globe is what happens if the World Test Championship Final ends in a draw.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared all the confusion regarding the WTC Final in a blog post on Saturday. The international cricketing body said if the WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia end in a draw then the prestigious mace will be shared and both the teams will be declared joint winners.

“As per item 16.3.3 of the Playing Conditions for the World Test Championship Final, the mace will be shared and the prize money distributed equally among the two finalists should the match finish in a draw” ICC said in the blog post.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport on Day 5 of WTC Final?

It is unlikely that day 5 of the WTC Final will be washed out by rain, as adverse weather conditions have not caused any disruption to the Test Match so far. However, in the event that rain interrupts less than 1 hour of play on Day 5, the time may be made up by extending the end of play.

However, if more than 1 hour is lost due to adverse weather conditions, the match will continue on the reserve day.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 11:15 AM IST