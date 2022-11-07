EXPLAINED What Are US Midterm Elections And Will They Be A Game Changer For Joe Biden

The US midterm elections are for Congress which is made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Voters cast their ballots at the Lake County Board of Elections headquarters in Painesville, Ohio, on November 6, during early voting for the 2022 midterm elections. (DUSTIN FRANZ / AFP)

US Midterm Elections: The midterm elections in the United States would be held on November 8, i.e., Tuesday. Many of you might not be aware of the American system of government hence we try to make it comprehensible for you. As the presidential elections, these midterm elections in the United States have major global implications.

The US midterm elections are for Congress which is made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The midterm elections are held every two years thus falling into the middle of the president’s four-year term of office, which is why they are called midterm elections.

America has a two-party system and the control of two crucial bodies of government, the Senate and the House of Representatives is essential for passing the laws and that is exactly what would be decided by a vote on November 8. As of now, the Democrats control both bodies and the presidency, and losing either the House or the Senate to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats’ power in the next two years of President Joe Biden’s term as the POTUS.

WHAT IS DECIDED IN THIS ELECTION?

The Senate has 100 members with two from each of the 50 states. Presently, the US Senate is in a 50-50 deadlock but controlled by the Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tiebreaking vote. There are 34 seats up for grabs in November and the winners serve six-year terms.

The House of Representatives with 435 voting members is controlled by the Democrats, 222-213. All 435 seats are up for election, with winners serving two-year terms.

Simply put, in these elections, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for election along with one-third of the Senate. This means all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT COMPOSITION OF THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE?

The Democratic Party has held a majority in both the House and the Senate for the past two years thus helping president Joe Biden to pass the laws he wants. Since the party is holding the seats with a very narrow margin, the contest is tight for the midterm elections.

WHAT ARE THE MAJOR ISSUES FOR THE US MIDTERM ELECTIONS?

Abortion rights, immigration, crime, inflation, and cost of living are some of the major issues for the US midterm elections.

WHY ARE THE ELECTIONS CRUCIAL?

The midterm elections show how the president has been doing. Joe Biden has an approval rating of less than 50% since last August hence he has much to worry about if the Democrat party loses seats in the elections.

DO THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS IMPACT THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE?

The midterms could show who might run to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024. Former US president Donald Trump has backed many candidates in the race and if they win, it is likely he would get the support of his party to run for president again.

(With agency inputs)



