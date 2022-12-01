Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalEXPLAINED: What Does By-Elections Mean In Simpler Terms? All You Need To...
National

EXPLAINED: What Does By-Elections Mean In Simpler Terms? All You Need To Know

admin
By admin
0
57



By-elections are only open to voters who are enrolled in the electorate, and there’s no party vote. Watch video to know more.

What is By-elections: A by-election is also known as special election. It’s an election used to fill an office that has become vacant between general elections. It’s only open to voters who are enrolled in the electorate, and there’s no party vote. By-elections are held in most nations that elect their parliaments through single-member constituencies, whether with or without a runoff round. Watch video to know more.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:53 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Community remembers slain University of Idaho students at vigil
Next article
Foreign Woman Youtuber Harassed On Mumbai Street During Live Streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
57
Previous article
Community remembers slain University of Idaho students at vigil
Next article
Foreign Woman Youtuber Harassed On Mumbai Street During Live Streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677