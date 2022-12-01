EXPLAINED: What Does By-Elections Mean In Simpler Terms? All You Need To Know

By-elections are only open to voters who are enrolled in the electorate, and there’s no party vote. Watch video to know more.

What is By-elections: A by-election is also known as special election. It’s an election used to fill an office that has become vacant between general elections. It’s only open to voters who are enrolled in the electorate, and there’s no party vote. By-elections are held in most nations that elect their parliaments through single-member constituencies, whether with or without a runoff round. Watch video to know more.



