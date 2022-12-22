December 22, 2022
The name of this technique is “aeroponic technology,” through which potatoes will now be cultivated in the air instead of on the ground, and this is also going to increase the yield by 10 times.

Agro Farming: Potatoes will now be grown in the air rather than on the ground using a method known as “aeroponic technology,” which will also increase the yield by ten times. Potato farmers greatly benefit from this cutting-edge method because it not only boosts yield but also helps them conserve valuable resources like water and land. Aeroponic technology is a revolutionary way of growing potatoes that produces more per acre.

