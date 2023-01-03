National

Explained: What is Ozempic Drug That Aided Elon Musk’s Weight Loss Transformation

In this video we explained what is Ozempic drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017, which helped Elon Musk lose weight and why it is trending on social media as a fast way of losing weight.

Explained, What is Ozempic: The dramatic weight loss of some celebrities has been rumoured to be the work of an injectable drug, Ozempic. In a tweet, Elon Musk shared of losing 13.6 kg to Ozempic/Wegovy, fasting and staying away from ‘tasty food’. In fact this drug is getting a lot of attention on social media platforms too as an easy way to lose weight. In this video we explained what is Ozempic drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 and why it is trending on social media as a fast way of losing weight.




