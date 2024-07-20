Explodia 2.0 -The Annual Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

By Rahul Kuila- NIFD Global Saltlake, a distinguished name in the realm of Fashion & Interior Design, proudly announces its upcoming annual Fashion & Lifestyle exhibition ‘Explodia 2.0’. The event will take place at the NIFD Global Saltlake campus on the 19th and 20th of July 2024. Renowned as the ‘Only Platinum Centre in India’ for its industry-academic delivery, state-of-the-art infrastructure, global exposure, and lifetime placement support, NIFD Global Saltlake continues to set benchmarks in the creative world.

This year’s ‘Explodia 2.0’ highlighted the academic progress of our student designers, who showcased their knowledge and creativity gained through the curriculum. The event inaugurated on the 19th of July at noon by the renowned actress Parijat Chaudhuri. Following the inauguration, there was an enlightening seminar on ‘Fashion as an Expression’ featuring esteemed panelists: National award-winning costume designer Sabarni Das, renowned actress and director Aparajita Ghosh, senior model Runa Laha, distinguished dancer Shyamal Mullick, journalist and entrepreneur Reshmi Bagchi, and Ronit Agarwal, the Managing Director of Mini Club Exports. This seminar provided a platform for engaging discussions on the impact of fashion on personal and cultural expression.

After the seminar, attendees treated to a series of spectacular fashion shows featuring collections such as ethnic wear, casual wear, and subtraction cutting. On the following day, the excitement continues with the showcasing of unique collections including denim wear, couture gowns, and avant-garde designs.

John Sengupta, HOD, Nifd Global said, “Explodia 2.0 showcases our students’ hard work, passion, and innovation in fashion design. Admire their unique visions in couture, denim wear, avant-garde, ethnic wear, and casual wear. Celebrate their creativity, dedication to style, and commitment to sustainability, inspiring conversations about fashion’s role in shaping a sustainable future.”

The budding designers of NIFD Global Saltlake were overflowing with excitement and joy, ready to create an exhilarating atmosphere throughout the city. Their passion and creativity made ‘Explodia 2.0’ an unforgettable experience for all attendees.