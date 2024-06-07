Explore Used Car Finance on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets now facilitates easy access to used car finance. This is a convenient solution for individuals to purchase pre-owned vehicles. With a high loan amount of up to Rs. 77 Lakhs, individuals can finance up to 100% of their second-hand car purchases. With the financing option, borrowers can also get a loan against their used car or transfer the balance of their existing car loan to a new financial institution.

Used Car Finance now available on Bajaj Markets

The flexible tenure, ranging from 12 to 72 months, enables them to choose a repayment period that suits their financial situation. Furthermore, the competitive interest rates starting at just 10.50% p.a. make the borrowing affordable. Quick disbursal within 48 hours of approval ensures that the borrower can buy the pre-owned vehicle without any delay.

The ease of the online application process on Bajaj Markets ensures a hassle-free experience. The documents to be submitted online are minimal. This simplicity, combined with the comprehensive benefits of the used car loan, makes Bajaj Markets a preferred choice.

In addition to used car finance, one can get access to a variety of other financial products on Bajaj Markets. This includes personal loans, home loans, credit cards, investment options, insurance policies, and more. Visit the Bajaj Markets website and app to explore these offerings.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.