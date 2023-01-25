National

Explosion in Manipur’s Ukhrul Leaves Three Injured, Probe Underway

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Imphal: As many as three people were injured in an explosion at Manipur’s Ukhrul on Wednesday, police said. Police further informed that the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched along with security personnel.

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.

“Three people were injured in an explosion in Manipur’s Ukhrul. Following the incident, police and other security personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident,” the SP said.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:44 PM IST



Updated Date: January 25, 2023 10:46 PM IST





