Explosion On Railway Track Inaugurated By PM Modi On October 31 Sends People In A Tizzy (Representational image)

Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line: There was a stir in the night on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line due to the sound of an explosion. According to the information, the sound of the explosion came from the Oda bridge. After this, the villagers reached the spot and saw that the new track was damaged. They immediately informed the Railways. Due to the alertness of the people, a major accident was averted.

INAUGURATED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Actually, this rail line started on 31 October itself. This track was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday morning, District Collector Tarachand Meena arrived to inspect the Oda railway bridge located in Kevda and collected detailed information about the incident from the officers of the police administration.

RAJASTHAN CHIEF MINISTER ASHOK GEHLOT ASSURES FULL COOPERATION

After this incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of damage to railway tracks on the Oda railway bridge is worrying. Senior officers of police and administration are on the spot. DG Police has been instructed to get to the bottom of the incident.

उदयपुर-अहमदाबाद रेल मार्ग के ओडा रेलवे पुल पर रेल पटरियों को नुकसान पहुंचाने की घटना चिंताजनक है। पुलिस व प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौके पर हैं। डीजी पुलिस को घटना की तह तक जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 13, 2022

रेलवे को पुल के पुनर्संचालन में पूर्ण सहयोग किया जाएगा। इस मार्ग के रेल यात्रियों को गंतव्य तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 13, 2022

The CM said that the railways will be fully supported in the re-operation of the bridge. Railway passengers on this route are being taken to their destinations.

ALERT VILLAGERS AVERT ANY MISHAP

This incident took place on the Oda railway bridge in Kevda ki Nal on the Udaipur-Salumber road. After this incident, the villagers told that a loud sound was heard in the night. After this, when some people reached the railway track in the morning, the tracks were damaged. After this, information was given to the Railways and a red cloth was tied there. The villagers also informed the district administration about this.



