Extend MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date; Students Raise Concerns on Twitter

NEET PG 2023: The future of several students is at stake after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced that the Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 is March 31, 2023. As per the NEET PG 2023 eligibility criteria, all those candidates who have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023, may apply for NEET-PG 2023 through the online application system. Requesting the Health Ministry, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and prospective candidates have urged to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

FORDA Request For Extension of MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) is underway. NBE will conduct the NEET-PG 2023 on March 5, 2023. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has also requested an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date, citing the fact that more than 50 per cent of the medical interns will be eligible to take the exam due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORDA took to Twitter, “NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed.”

NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed. @MoHFW_INDIA @DghsIndia pic.twitter.com/v0GNU7OaXs — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) January 7, 2023

#NEETPG2023 On Twitter: Two Demands Made By Students

Following the announcement of the NEET PG 2023 dates by the NBE — exam conducting body, Aspirants are now trending #NEETPG2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that to either postpone the NEET PG exam 2023 or extend the deadline for internship completion. A section of the students has also raised issues regarding technical glitches while making payments. According to data compiled by the resident doctors association, the last date of internship completion ranges from April 2023 to August 2023, report Careers360. According to the IMA, approximately 75% of interns in Maharashtra and across the country are ineligible to take the exam. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among the few states that will complete their mandatory internship before the NEET PG 2023 cut-off for completion of the internship on March 31, 2023.

HEAR NEET PG 2023 STUDENTS DEMANDS: CHECK TWEETS HERE

Every year during #NEETPG there has to be some issue created. Otherwise, the regulators do not find a soul satisfying experience. Putting India’s best minds to unwanted stress is not a thing of the pas, but a mission of a lifetime. Likewise #neetpg2023 is no different. — Dr Edmond Fernandes (@Edmondfernandes) January 8, 2023

Latest Update as of evening on the State wise eligibility of Interns for the upcoming NEET PG 2023. As compiled by my excellent colleagues of @HqsMsn. Kindly add or reply to this thread if any discrepancy is found! @docrohan @doctorrajat @sumersethi @boneteacher @drpraveenpsy pic.twitter.com/Vce2Cd3YjO — Dr. Datta (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) January 7, 2023

Cut off dates for internship is 31st March.Many states students may not be eligible as per this.I feel leniency is required in this because of pandemic many state calendars are still not as per this guideline,no fault of students pic.twitter.com/F8mO6EHNGM — Dr Sumer Sethi (@sumersethi) January 7, 2023

Many of the interns will not be eligible for NEET PG 2023 bcoz of internship completion cutoff on 31.03.23 Students will suffer due to COVID Pandemic & delay in result publications by concerned universities. Requesting @NBEMS_INDIA to increase cut off date at least by 2 months — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) January 7, 2023

“Students from 11 states will miss out on #neetpg2023 due to the 31st March internship cut off date. Authorities should be cognisant of these dates before releasing the form. I hope better sense prevails and the eligibility criteria is extended without postponing the exam. #NEETPG,” wrote an MBBS intern.

Students from 11 states will miss out on #neetpg2023 due to the 31st March internship cut off date. Authorities should be cognisant of these dates before releasing the form. I hope better sense prevails and the eligibility criteria is extended without postponing the exam. #NEETPG pic.twitter.com/kTBRVsgKvJ — Dr. H  (@HARSHAbluejay) January 8, 2023

FAIMA Response to Internship Cut-Off Date

Rohan Krishnan, the National chairperson of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), stated that the majority of the 2017 batch of students will be ineligible to sit for the PG exams this year and suggested that the cut-off be increased till May 2023. NMC officials are actively considering the situation and will soon make a decision on extending the internship cut-off date, The Hindu reported. According to the report, nearly 50,000 students will be ineligible for the exam.

Letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The doctors’ body has also written to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting a postponement of the cut-off date, claiming that interns in states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be disqualified from taking the exam because their internships will end after the cut-off date. “This unexpected implementation has the potential to engender a plethora of mental agony and unrest amongst the students, who are already discomposed and frazzled by the already significant delays and challenges afflicting medical education in India,” FORDA in the letter said.

To @NMC_IND

Sub- Postponement of eligibility criteria of #neetpg2023 Average 23 states interns are directly affecting due to mismanagement during covid Kindly extend eligibility criteria so that interns can appear in exams #MedTwitter#NEETPG23@mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/SRTXVPJ4bQ — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) January 7, 2023

“We implore you to consider the gravity of this situation and take swift action to correct the errors in the NEET PG bulletin. Appropriate postponement of the date for eligibility is a plausible solution and should be considered with utmost fervour….” the letter further added.

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, check the official website.



