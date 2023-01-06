Extreme Cold Grips Delhi As Daytime Temperature Drops To Season’s Lowest, People Huddle Around Bonfires News

Cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to continue for the next 24 hours, though there will be some improvement under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance that is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7.

Exteme Cold Grips Delhi As Daytime Temperature Drops To Season’s Lowest, People Huddle Around Bonfires

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi-NCR has been shivering under cold wave conditions with chilly winds, from the northwest, impacting the region. A brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations. Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital.

A blinding layer of dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused major inconvenience to commuters. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5.30 am. At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather. The Delhi airport also issued a fog alert, and implemented low visibility procedures.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius against 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday.

Delhi’s temperature lower than these hill stations

Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees), Kangra (3.2 degrees), Shimla (3.7 degrees), Dehradun (4.6 degrees), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.2 degrees).

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees and 2.8 degrees, respectively.

Parts of the capital, including Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar, also recorded a cold day, with the maximum temperature at these places settling five to seven notches below normal. The cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to homeless people and animals.

Homeless take shelter as Delhi freezes

Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people. Visuals from a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan Railway Station (05.01) pic.twitter.com/8N7TK0aW0w — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Delhi residents advised to provide electric heaters, blankets to security guards

As people gathered around bonfires across the city, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Wednesday had advised residents’ welfare associations, institutions and other establishments to provide electric heaters, blankets and warm clothes to security guards to prevent open burning of biomass that leads to pollution.

Delhi | People light up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions in the national capital. Visuals from the Nizamuddin area pic.twitter.com/rMOU0R6Dbk — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

IMD Issues Red Alert

As per current IMD forecasts, coldwave to severe coldwave conditions will prevail in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until Friday (January 6). In Delhi, the minimum temperature will likely stay consistently below 4°C till Saturday.

District-level alerts have been issued across Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Barnala, Patiala, Mansa, Kapurthala, Faridkot, and Muktara and Sirsa, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jind, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Ambala, Rewari in Haryana for today.

Delhi grapples under ‘very poor’ AQI

Apart from the coldwave and foggy conditions, Delhi also grapples with a ‘very poor’ AQI (air quality index) of 353. Conditions are likely to worsen over the next three days due to the low temperature and lack of surface winds.

Residents would do well to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe during such cold conditions. These include drinking plenty of warm fluids, eating a diet rich in Vitamin C, keeping your skin moisturised using oil or cream and wearing adequate warm clothes before stepping out. However, people with respiratory problems are advised against going out unless absolutely necessary.



